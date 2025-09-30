Qatar, Romania Hold Political Consultations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

The third round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Qatar and Romania was held in Doha yesterday. The Qatari side was headed by Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, while the Romanian side was headed by State Secretary for European, Middle Eastern and African Affairs in Romania, H E Clara Staicu. Both sides discussed strengthening cooperation between the two countries.