Qatar, Romania Hold Political Consultations
The third round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Qatar and Romania was held in Doha yesterday. The Qatari side was headed by Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, while the Romanian side was headed by State Secretary for European, Middle Eastern and African Affairs in Romania, H E Clara Staicu. Both sides discussed strengthening cooperation between the two countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Falconx Launches First Ethereum Staking Rate Forwards (Fras) Referencing Treehouse's TESR
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
- Noveba Brings Apple Pay To Customers
CommentsNo comment