QRCS Distributes Fishing Boats To Vulnerable Families In Yemen

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: As part of the Livelihoods Improvement Project in Yemen, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), in partnership with Yemen Red Crescent Society (YRCS), has distributed 44 fishing motorboats and various fishing tools in Brom Mayfa, Hadramaut.

At a cost of $220,000, these distributions are aimed at empowering 220 most vulnerable families to work in fishing and achieve self-sufficiency.

Earlier, the beneficiaries had received fishing and engine maintenance training, to ensure the efficient use of the boats and enhance long-term economic opportunities. Brom Mayfa is a coastal district that has recently been affected by climate change, causing widespread disruption to the population's livelihoods.

Eng. Yaslam Said, Chairman of General Authority for Fisheries in the Arabian Sea, expressed his happiness at the project launch and praised this significant initiative that reflected deep humanitarian partnership between the two nations.

“This generous support will directly help enhance fish production and improve the living conditions of fishermen,” he stated.“The project was implemented in coordination with the local authorities and the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Fish Wealth, represented by the General Authority for Fisheries in the Arabian Sea. I would like to thank our Qatari brothers for this vital contribution. We look forward to more interventions in the fishing sector, given its strategic importance for food security”.

Amer Amin, programs manager at QRCS's representation office in Yemen, said,“We are proud of this significant activity, which embodies QRCS's humanitarian and development perspective. In the war-torn Yemen, empowering families to build a decent life has become an urgent necessity”.

He revealed plans to build a whole system that would enable the beneficiaries to manage their own enterprises and finances, ultimately boosting their prospects of success and sustainability.

“The next phase will focus on financial inclusion and access to financing services, in collaboration with microfinance and entrepreneurship institutions, to secure soft loans that would help the beneficiaries launch their own businesses, which means better chances of success and longer-term impact,” Amin explained.

The $488,000 Livelihoods Improvement Project involves five other activities already implemented (sewing, carpentry, livestock herding, resin manufacturing, and smartphone maintenance) for the benefit of 380 families in Amanat Al-Asimah, Amran, Taiz, Dhale, and Al-Hudaydah.

Livelihood support is one of QRCS's main areas of work, serving as a boost for economic recovery and empowerment in underserved communities. A detailed plan has been developed to launch 16 livelihoods projects over the coming months, for the benefit of 9,770 people in nine countries (Syria, Yemen, Niger, Afghanistan, Somalia, Lebanon, Jordan, Bangladesh, and Mauritania), at a total cost of more than QR10.5m.