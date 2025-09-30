Asal Powers Into Qatar Classic Quarter-Finals

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: World No.1 Mostafa Asal booked his spot in the quarter-finals after another straightforward win at the QTerminals Qatar Classic yesterday, this time over Frenchman Gregoire Marche.

Asal, who reached the final last year and won the CIB Egyptian Open earlier this month, showcased his efficiency, dispatching the French veteran in straight games (11-5, 11-8, 11-5) in 36 minutes at the Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex in Doha.

“He's 35 years of age and he's a legend,” Asal said of yesterday's opponent, who turned 35 in March.



“He's a warrior, a fighter, and he gives 100 percent inside the court to entertain us. I've been watching him since he was very young and he's played his 500th match this tournament, which is absolutely superb. It was a tough match, but I adapted to the court and atmosphere,” Asal, who meets fellow Egyptian Youssef Soliman next, said.

Meanwhile, No. 7 seed Soliman survived a grueling battle against Englishman Declan James (11-8, 11-4, 12-10), managing to close out the final game in a crucial tiebreak to win in 52 minutes.

In an epic five-game marathon, Egyptian World No.15 Fares Dessouky ended the dream run of India's Abhay Singh, who had beaten former World Champion Karim Abdel Gawad in Sunday's first round.

Singh took the lead twice against the experienced Egyptian, but Dessouky proved superior in the exhausting 66-minute contest, fighting back to win 11-13, 11-5, 9-11, 11-3, 11-3.

Egyptian Youssef Ibrahim, who had stunned four-time champion Marwan Elshorbagy in the first round, yesterday defeated England's Curtis Malik in straight games (11-8, 11-8, 12-10) to book a meeting with Dessouky.

Meanwhile, on the women's side, Malaysia's World No.26 Aira Azman and compatriot Sivasangari Subramaniam made history by making the last-eight.

Azman beat Egypt's Zeina Mickawy 11-8, 11-7, 13-11 to set up a quarter-final match with World No.5 Amina Orfi, while Sivasangari overcame Belgium's Nele Gilis 11-8, 11-5, 11-5 to advance.

It will be the first time since the 2015 British Open that two Malaysian women have reached the quarter-finals of a major PSA tournament at the same time, with eight-time World Champion Nicol David and former World No.12 Delia Arnold achieving that feat a decade ago.

“It's my first time playing this tournament and first time in a Platinum quarter, so they are big [ranking] points for me, which has boosted my confidence,” said Azman afterwards.

Orfi beat American Marina Stefanoni in straight games (11-3, 11-7, 11-3), but World No. 2 Hania El Hammamy was made to work hard for her place in the quarter-finals by England's Jasmine Hutton before the Egyptian won 8-11, 11-6, 11-2, 11-9 in 47 minutes.