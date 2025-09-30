Ministry Of Municipality, WCM-Q Partner To Advance Lifehub Project

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality (MoM) and Weill Cornell Medicine–Qatar (WCM-Q) have signed a strategic partnership to expand the LifeHub project at Msheireb Downton, a uniquely immersive educational experience that promotes Qatar's vision for a healthier, more sustainable future built on innovation and human progress.

Assistant Undersecretary for General Services Affairs at MoM Eng. Abdullah Ahmed Al Karani and Dean of WCM-Q Dr. Javaid Sheikh signed the new strategic partnership agreement in the presence of senior executives from the Ministry and WCM-Q.

Eng Al Karani said:“The Ministry of Municipality is embracing technological progress and innovation to build smart solutions to the challenges facing humanity, enhancing our infrastructure and services to provide a sustainable environment that supports the health of the nation. Our strategic partnership with LifeHub will elevate community engagement in sustainability efforts, enabling us to move forward together to create a healthy, secure, sustainable, and dynamic nation for the benefit of both present and future generations.” He added:“The Ministry is working to expand its partnerships with many institutions in Qatar that are focused on promoting to recycling, sustainability, cleanliness, agriculture and green spaces, safety, and food security, in order to promote knowledge in all demographics, especially schoolchildren and the wider youth.”

Dr. Sheikh said:“We are very proud to forge this strategic partnership between the Ministry of Municipality and LifeHub, which will help us demonstrate the opportunities that exist to use advanced technologies to achieve great progress in sustainability, human health, and environmental protection. LifeHub will serve as a valuable platform for education, dialogue, and inspiration to us all on this vitally important journey.”

This partnership will support Qatar National Vision 2030 to build a generation aware of the importance of health and sustainability and the Ministry of Municipality is keen to grow awareness of recycling, the role of greenery in healthy cities, and sustainability to increase urban wellbeing and quality of life, moving towards truly humanistic cities.

LifeHub Msheireb builds upon the success of WCM-Q's LifeHub Pavilion at Expo Doha 2023, which welcomed more than 77,000 visitors of all ages. It used immersive, interactive technologies to showcase the most pressing global challenges facing humanity while simultaneously emphasizing the role of innovation and new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, in shaping a healthier and more sustainable future for all.

This project is located in“The Z Building” at Msheireb Downtown, a three-storey 1,634 sqm space near the Msheireb metro station and close to Galleria. It includes parking facilities, for VIPs, individual visitors and buses, making it highly accessible to all members of the community.