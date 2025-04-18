Signature Brands Is Proud To Continue Their 30+ Year Tradition Of Easter Decorating At The White House Easter Egg Roll
To round out the Easter decorating experience, Signature Brands will also host a cookie decorating station with their signature icings and sprinkles, all of which are proudly manufactured in Ocala, Florida.
"Participating in the White House Easter Egg Roll with the beloved tradition of coloring Easter eggs and decorating cookies means so much as it hits the core of what Signature Brands stands for – creating memories that will last a lifetime. We are happy to continue our long-standing White House Easter tradition of over 30 years and hope to continue it for another 30," said Joe Ens, CEO of Signature Brands.
This year, 94% of consumers who celebrate Easter and typically dye eggs, plan on decorating eggs this year per a third-party survey from PAAS conducted in January 2025. Signature Brands is happy to see that holiday traditions continue to remain strong as we head into Easter.
The White House Easter Egg Roll will take place on Monday, April 21, 2025, on the White House South Lawn. To learn more about PAAS decorating kits, please visit PAASEasterEggs.
About Signature Brands, LLC
Based in Ocala, Florida, Signature Brands operates a portfolio including PAAS® Easter Egg Decorating, Pumpkin Masters® Decorating Kits and GiftPop® Gifting Popcorn. Signature Brands is also one of the largest manufacturers, distributors, and marketers of dessert decorating products.
