China-Qatar Relationship 'A Model Of Friendly Cooperation'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Doha marked on Sunday the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, during an event attended by distinguished guests, diplomats, and members of the Chinese community.

In his speech Ambassador of China to Qatar H E Cao Xiaolin spoke about China's past, present, and future in a narrative that was both celebratory and forward-looking highlighting China-Qatar relationship. Ambassador Cao spoke warmly describing the ties as“a model of friendly cooperation.”

Ambassador Cao began by looking back over the 76 years since 1949, telling how the Communist Party of China (CPC) had united the people and led them from a state of weakness to strength.

“China has performed two miracles rarely seen in the world-rapid economic development and long-term social stability,” he told the audience.

Ambassador of China to Qatar H E Cao Xiaolin delivering a speech on the occasion.

He emphasized that the Chinese path to modernization, carefully tailored to China's unique national conditions, had become a model for many developing nations. It was, he said, not just a national achievement but also“Chinese wisdom, Chinese solutions, and Chinese strength” offered to humanity.

The event was attended by H E Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, H E Ibrahim Yousif Abdullah Fakhro, Director of the Department of Protocol of the MOFA, large number of diplomats and Chinese community in Doha China's economic progress, Ambassador said that since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, China's economic output had surged from 50 trillion to over 130 trillion yuan. In the first half of 2025 alone, GDP reached 66 trillion yuan, growing by 5.3% year-on-year.

World economists, he noted, had praised China for“exceeding expectations.” He pointed out that China now contributed about 30% to global growth, and that each 1% of Chinese growth added 0.3% to other economies worldwide.

He proudly recalled that China had also eradicated extreme poverty, fulfilling a UN Sustainable Development Goal ten years ahead of schedule.

Turning to science and technology, the Ambassador highlighted breakthroughs in spaceflight, lunar and Mars exploration, high-speed rail, and the Beidou satellite system. He reminded the audience that China had just risen to 10th place in the Global Innovation Index, citing DeepSeek's low-cost AI breakthrough and Unitree's robotic advances as recent examples.

Ambassador Cao reminded the audience of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. He quoted President Xi, who had said that China's sacrifice was an integral part of the global fight against fascism and a contribution to safeguarding world peace.

Ambassador Cao spoke warmly about the China-Qatar relationship, calling it“a model of friendly cooperation.” He recalled that under the guidance of President Xi Jinping and His Highness Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the two nations had entered an 11-year golden period, with relations now at their highest point ever.

“China deeply appreciates Qatar's firm support for the one-China principle,” he said, adding that China had also stood by Qatar, condemning Israel's September 9 attack on Qatari territory and firmly defending Qatar's sovereignty in international forums.

On trade, the Ambassador noted that China had been Qatar's largest trading partner since 2020, with trade growing from $10.6bn in 2014 to $24.22bn in 2024.

Chinese cars are becoming popular in Qatari homes, while cultural exchanges are flourishing-Qatari youth learning Chinese, Chinese tourists flocking to Qatar, and the beloved pandas“Suhail” and“Thuraya” symbolizing friendship.

Ambassador Cao concluded with confidence and hope:“History and reality have proven that China and Qatar enjoy profound political trust, share similar philosophies, and align in their interests. Together, we will safeguard fairness and justice, promote peace and development, and open a new chapter of mutually beneficial cooperation.”