Vcuarts Qatar Launches Dynamic Community Education Program
Doha, Qatar: VCUarts Qatar is excited to announce the launch of its latest Community Education Program, offering a diverse range of creative courses designed to inspire learners of all ages.
From architecture and interior design to graphic design, pop art, sound exploration, and stop-motion animation, the program provides hands-on workshops that blend technical skill-building with creative expression. Open to participants aged 16 and above, the courses are beginner-friendly and led by experienced instructors who foster curiosity, experimentation, and personal growth.
“VCUarts Qatar has always been a hub for creativity and innovation,” said Rasha Alkasab, Program Manager for Community and Continuing Education at VCUarts Qatar.“Our Community Education Program invites the wider community to explore new disciplines, develop practical skills, and discover fresh ways to express themselves.”
The program emphasizes experiential learning, encouraging participants to create portfolio-worthy projects and gain confidence in their creative abilities. The offerings include courses such as Introduction to Architectural Drawing, Adobe Illustrator Basics, Pop Art Canvas Experience, Geometry & Visualization, Stop-Motion Animation, and Soundscape Art. The program is now open for enrolment.
