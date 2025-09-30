Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Younousse, Tijan Clinch Rio De Janeiro Elite Gold

Younousse, Tijan Clinch Rio De Janeiro Elite Gold


2025-09-30 03:02:52
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar's Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan, clinched their third Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour gold of the year at the Rio de Janeiro Elite on Sunday. The third-seeded pair defeated Cuba's Noslen Diaz and Jorge Alayo 2-1 (21-14, 17-21, 18-16) in a thrilling final. Younousse and Tijan had earlier won the Xiamen Challenge in May and the Gstaad Elite in July. Overall, it was the duo's fifth gold and ninth medal since the Tour was launched in 2022. The bronze medal went to the Dutch team, Stefan Boermans and Yorick de Groot.

MENAFN30092025000063011010ID1110128453

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search