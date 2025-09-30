Younousse, Tijan Clinch Rio De Janeiro Elite Gold

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar's Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan, clinched their third Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour gold of the year at the Rio de Janeiro Elite on Sunday. The third-seeded pair defeated Cuba's Noslen Diaz and Jorge Alayo 2-1 (21-14, 17-21, 18-16) in a thrilling final. Younousse and Tijan had earlier won the Xiamen Challenge in May and the Gstaad Elite in July. Overall, it was the duo's fifth gold and ninth medal since the Tour was launched in 2022. The bronze medal went to the Dutch team, Stefan Boermans and Yorick de Groot.