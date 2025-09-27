CFL's latest sponsor shines the spotlight on slots

(MENAFN)

The Canadian Football League has taken another bold step to modernise the fan experience, confirming a multiyear deal with ToonieBet as both its Official Sports Betting Partner and Official Online Casino Partner. This significant partnership with the Soft2Bet-owned brand now has a prominent role in one of Canada’s most enduring sporting institutions, blending football tradition with the fast-rising world of online gaming.

The agreement secures ToonieBet’s involvement across multiple fronts. Beyond the regular season, the partnership extends to the Grey Cup, where the platform will serve as an Official Partner. This year’s championship, the 112th edition, will be held in Winnipeg on November 16 and is expected to draw national attention as Canada’s biggest single-day sporting event. The collaboration ensures ToonieBet’s branding and activations will be closely tied to the spectacle, amplifying its reach among Canadian fans.

The Ontario market stands at the centre of this initiative. ToonieBet has been approved as an Official Authorised Gaming Operator of the CFL in the province, where the brand already operates under the regulated iGaming framework. This allows Ontario-based supporters aged 19 and over to engage with CFL betting markets that are fully integrated with official league statistics. Options range from in-play wagering to futures and exclusive themed digital content, reflecting the league’s push toward more interactive fan experiences.

Digital engagement is also a major component of the partnership. ToonieBet has been named the presenting partner of CFL Fantasy and the CFL Gametracker in Ontario, positioning the platform at the heart of online fan activity. Additionally, it will provide official odds for both the English- and French-language league websites, ensuring visibility across the CFL’s entire digital landscape. This licensed service not only offers the best online slots but also builds a secure and responsible environment for players looking for entertainment beyond the gridiron.

For ToonieBet, this agreement is another significant step in its expansion across Canadian sports. Just months earlier, the brand was revealed as the Official Online Casino Partner of the NHL’s Ottawa Senators, a partnership that has already grown to include sportsbook services. By adding the CFL to its roster, ToonieBet demonstrates a clear commitment to strengthening its presence in the Canadian market and aligning with the country’s most iconic sports properties, further solidifying its influence in the Canadian sports industry.

For the CFL, the partnership underscores its strategy of adapting to new commercial opportunities while maintaining its strong cultural ties. With nine clubs and more than 100 years of history, the league remains deeply connected to Canadian communities. At the same time, it recognises the value of offering fans modern forms of engagement that reflect wider entertainment trends. Partnering with ToonieBet not only positions the CFL at the intersection of tradition and innovation but also promises a bright future for the league.

As the season unfolds and anticipation builds toward the Grey Cup, the collaboration between the league and ToonieBet will provide new dimensions to the way supporters interact with Canadian football. From betting options integrated with official data to fantasy competitions and online casino experiences, fans are set to enjoy a more dynamic and connected journey alongside their teams.

MENAFN27092025008436017658ID1110118268