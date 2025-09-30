Japan Posts 1.2 Percent Drop in August Industrial Production
(MENAFN) Japan's industrial output fell by 1.2% in August from the previous month, marking the second consecutive monthly decline, according to government data released Tuesday.
The seasonally adjusted index of factory and mine production stood at 100.9, based on a 2020 benchmark of 100. This follows a downwardly revised 1.2% drop in July, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) revealed.
Production slumped in 12 of the 15 industrial sectors tracked in the survey, notably affecting metal products and both inorganic and organic chemicals.
A significant drop in the production of electrical machinery and information and communication electronics equipment, which fell by 5.7%, was attributed to a decline in demand for personal computers.
However, Japan's automotive sector showed resilience, with motor vehicle production rising 2.5% from July, driven by strong demand in international markets.
Despite the downturn, METI maintained its assessment that industrial output remains "fluctuates indecisively."
A ministry official also commented on the uncertainty surrounding the impact of higher U.S. tariffs on Japan’s industrial production, acknowledging the challenge in gauging the full effects.
Looking ahead, the ministry anticipates a 4.1% increase in industrial output for September and a 1.2% rise in October, based on its survey of manufacturers.
The seasonally adjusted index of factory and mine production stood at 100.9, based on a 2020 benchmark of 100. This follows a downwardly revised 1.2% drop in July, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) revealed.
Production slumped in 12 of the 15 industrial sectors tracked in the survey, notably affecting metal products and both inorganic and organic chemicals.
A significant drop in the production of electrical machinery and information and communication electronics equipment, which fell by 5.7%, was attributed to a decline in demand for personal computers.
However, Japan's automotive sector showed resilience, with motor vehicle production rising 2.5% from July, driven by strong demand in international markets.
Despite the downturn, METI maintained its assessment that industrial output remains "fluctuates indecisively."
A ministry official also commented on the uncertainty surrounding the impact of higher U.S. tariffs on Japan’s industrial production, acknowledging the challenge in gauging the full effects.
Looking ahead, the ministry anticipates a 4.1% increase in industrial output for September and a 1.2% rise in October, based on its survey of manufacturers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Falconx Launches First Ethereum Staking Rate Forwards (Fras) Referencing Treehouse's TESR
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
- Noveba Brings Apple Pay To Customers
CommentsNo comment