Nashville Artist Landry Butler Celebrates ‛I Have Nothing To Say, And I Am Saying It' With Art Talk At The Amsterdamian

Landry Butler is a multidisciplinary American artist whose work spans visual art, spoken word, and music, drawing favorable comparisons to Jandek, Laurie Anderson, Dr. Eugene Chadbourne, and They Might Be Giants.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Multidisciplinary artist Landry Butler will celebrate the one-year anniversary of his book“I Have Nothing to Say, and I Am Saying It” with an art talk at The Amsterdamian in Nashville on Sunday, October 5 at noon.

Part journal, part conceptual artwork,“I Have Nothing to Say, and I Am Saying It” explores the space between thought and expression, a space Butler describes as“where language fails, and meaning begins.” Drawing inspiration from John Cage's 4′33′′, Mark Rothko's color fields, and the existential writings of Albert Camus and Jean-Paul Sartre, Butler's book invites readers to engage with blank pages as sites for meditation, creation, and contemplation.

Butler is speaking as part of the monthly meeting of Secular Occasions for Art and Reason (SOAR), a casual hangout with snacks, upscale drinks and social time with others.

At the event, Butler will present“Art as a Spiritual Practice,” a 20–30 minute talk connecting the themes of the book to his creative practice. "The world is a noisy place, endless noise that comes through both digital and IRL channels. My practice and this talk are about reclaiming creativity and silence as vital parts of the human experience.”

The Amsterdamian, a welcoming craft-cocktail lounge tucked into the heart of East Nashville, is the ideal venue for Butler's talk. His commitment to partnering with independent venues and cultural spaces is part of a broader effort to strengthen Nashville's creative community.

This event is free and open to the public. Copies of“I Have Nothing to Say, and I Am Saying It” will be available for purchase and signing.

About Landry Butler

Landry Butler is a Nashville-based multidisciplinary artist known for work that blurs the line between art, philosophy, and lived experience. His practice draws inspiration from John Cage, Laurie Anderson, Yoko Ono, Albert Camus, and others, positioning his work as a series of signposts for reflection and future meaning.

About The Amsterdamian

The Amsterdamian is a welcoming craft-cocktail lounge tucked into the heart of East Nashville since 2023. Founder Martin Terporten's playful misidentification of his hometown as“Amsterdam” inspired a quirky name that now reflects the venue's eclectic charm; drawing on the Dutch notion of gezellig - coziness, warmth, and conviviality - the lounge offers a laid back, neighborhood friendly space where anyone can unwind, connect with locals, and enjoy thoughtfully crafted seasonal drinks in an atmosphere that feels like home, turning each visit into a memorable escape from the ordinary.

About Secular Occasions for Art and Reason (SOAR)

SOAR is a monthly gathering for those seeking a secular, non-religious community built on connection, reflection, and good company. We start with a short talk to spark inspiration, then shift into a relaxed hangout. It is the perfect chance to meet new people, chat, and unwind. Cocktails are available for purchase, creating a balance of thoughtful connection and a fun time.

