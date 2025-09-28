Three Killed, Eight Injured in Shooting at N.C. Marina
(MENAFN) A gunman aboard a boat unleashed a deadly barrage of gunfire on patrons at a waterfront bar in North Carolina on Saturday night, killing three and injuring at least eight others, according to media, citing local authorities.
The attack occurred outside the American Fish Company restaurant, located at the Southport Yacht Basin, when the shooter’s vessel pulled up and began firing, city spokeswoman ChyAnn Ketchum confirmed.
Emergency services rushed the wounded to nearby hospitals, and while their exact conditions remain unclear, Southport Police Chief Todd Coring stated that "possibly six" individuals were being treated.
By early Sunday, the identities of the deceased had not yet been released.
Following the assault, the suspect fled by water toward the Intracoastal Waterway. Investigators suspect the boat was en route to Oak Island, where an active investigation is ongoing, Coring said.
Later Saturday, authorities detained a person of interest after the U.S. Coast Guard intercepted an individual matching the shooter's description attempting to load a boat at a public ramp, Oak Island officials reported.
"I'm comfortable to say that we don't feel like there's any additional threats to the community," Coring assured.
