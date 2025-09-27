Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shree Refrigerations Limited Secures Defence Orders Worth Rs 49.34 Crore

2025-09-27 02:07:29
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, September 26, 2025 : Shree Refrigerations Limited (SRL) leader in Defence-focused manufacturer of advanced refrigeration and HVAC systems has announced the receipt of three significant defence contracts for Rs 49.34 Crore, further strengthening its presence in the sector.

The company has received orders which include the supply, installation and commissioning of HVAC equipment and 10 magnetic bearing compressors as B&D spares from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited. In addition, an order for one magnetic bearing compressor to be installed on one of the ships has also been received from the Material Organisation (Mumbai).

These contracts mark another milestone in SRL's growing contribution to critical national infrastructure projects thus reaffirms its expertise in delivering advanced HVAC solutions tailored for defence applications.

With these recent wins, SRL continues to strengthen its role as a trusted partner for India's defence shipbuilding programs. The company's focus on technology-driven and reliable solutions ensures that its systems are prepared to meet the demanding conditions of maritime operations.

SRL remains committed to expanding its presence in this sector while delivering solutions that support operational efficiency, safety, and performance for the nation's defence forces.

