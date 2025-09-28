Tropical Storm Bualoi Leaves Over Twenty Dead in Philippines
(MENAFN) At least 26 people have died, 14 remain missing, and 33 others sustained injuries across the Philippines as Tropical Storm Bualoi continued to lash the country with relentless rains, landslides, and widespread flooding, according to a local news outlet on Sunday.
Data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) revealed that a staggering 738,714 families—totaling approximately 2.8 million individuals—have been impacted by consecutive tropical systems locally named Opong, Nando, and Mirasol.
Of those displaced, 46,611 families (or 163,317 people) are currently housed in 2,680 government-run evacuation centers. Another 31,448 families—equivalent to 118,957 individuals—are receiving aid while sheltering elsewhere.
Casualty reports include eight fatalities in the Cagayan Valley, nine in the Bicol Region, four in the Cordillera Administrative Region, and two deaths each in Central Luzon and Central Visayas. One person was reported dead in Eastern Visayas.
The storm has also damaged 8,916 homes across the affected regions. In response, the government has distributed financial aid to 149,675 families through national and local assistance programs.
On Friday, Bualoi intensified over the central Philippines and southern Luzon, delivering punishing winds and torrential rainfall. Authorities warned that conditions remained especially dangerous in flood-ravaged Bulacan, which is still reeling from the storm’s impact.
Bualoi’s arrival closely follows Super Typhoon Ragasa, which recently devastated parts of Taiwan and the Philippines, leaving more than 20 people dead.
In neighboring China, authorities in the southern island province of Hainan issued a high alert as Bualoi neared. According to media, the city of Sanya suspended all flights at its airport between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. local time (0100–1300 GMT) on Sunday. A total of 36,842 residents have been relocated, and schools in multiple districts were closed as a precaution.
Moving at speeds of 25–30 kilometers per hour (15–18 mph), Bualoi is tracking northwest and is forecast to pass near Hainan’s southern coast before making landfall in north-central Vietnam late Sunday.
