Parliamentary Vote Underway in Moldova
(MENAFN) Moldova is conducting its parliamentary elections Sunday, as approximately 3.3 million registered voters prepare to choose 101 deputies for a fresh four-year mandate.
The Moldovan Central Election Commission confirmed that voting stations opened promptly at 7 a.m. local time (0400 GMT) and will remain operational until 9 p.m. (1800 GMT). Across the country and abroad, a total of 2,274 polling sites have been set up, including 301 overseas locations. Oversight is robust, with 3,423 observers on site, among them 912 international monitors.
A diverse field is vying for seats: 14 political parties, four electoral blocs, and four independent candidates. The electoral threshold is set at 5 percent for parties, 7 percent for blocs, and 2 percent for independents.
The Party of Action and Solidarity, currently in power, is widely seen as the leading force. Its chief competitor is the Patriotic Electoral Bloc, which includes former president Igor Dodon among its leaders. Other key contenders are the Alternative Bloc and Our Party.
Moldova’s parliament serves a four-year term, with the last election held in July 2021.
