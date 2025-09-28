Erdogan Criticizes Israel's Peace Stance
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a conversation with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday, stated that the current Israeli administration has clearly shown "it has no intention of pursuing peace."
He emphasized that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must now "stop sabotaging it," referring to ongoing peace efforts.
According to the Turkish Communications Directorate, the two leaders discussed not only mutual diplomatic ties but also broader regional and global developments during their phone discussion.
President Erdogan highlighted that substantial progress had been made this year at the United Nations General Assembly toward promoting a two-state resolution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
He reaffirmed that Türkiye would persist in its efforts to halt the Israeli military operations in Gaza and ensure that humanitarian support continues to reach the Palestinian population without disruption.
Additionally, Erdogan voiced his appreciation for Sanchez’s concern about the Sumud aid flotilla.
He mentioned that Türkiye is "closely monitoring the situation," underscoring the country’s ongoing commitment to supporting humanitarian initiatives in the region.
He emphasized that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must now "stop sabotaging it," referring to ongoing peace efforts.
According to the Turkish Communications Directorate, the two leaders discussed not only mutual diplomatic ties but also broader regional and global developments during their phone discussion.
President Erdogan highlighted that substantial progress had been made this year at the United Nations General Assembly toward promoting a two-state resolution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
He reaffirmed that Türkiye would persist in its efforts to halt the Israeli military operations in Gaza and ensure that humanitarian support continues to reach the Palestinian population without disruption.
Additionally, Erdogan voiced his appreciation for Sanchez’s concern about the Sumud aid flotilla.
He mentioned that Türkiye is "closely monitoring the situation," underscoring the country’s ongoing commitment to supporting humanitarian initiatives in the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment