Gaza Bleeds: Israel Kills Eight Civilians in Strikes on Refugee Camp


2025-09-28 04:40:56
(MENAFN) Eight civilians, including women and children, were killed Sunday when Israeli forces launched an airstrike on two residential homes in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, according to a state news agency, which cited medical sources.

The attack left several others injured and added to the growing death toll in the enclave. Since October 2023, Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has resulted in nearly 66,000 Palestinian fatalities, with the majority reported to be women and children.

Relentless airstrikes and ground operations over the past year have left much of Gaza in ruins, severely degrading living conditions and pushing the population to the brink of famine.

