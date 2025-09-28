N. Korea’s Foreign Minister Bound for China
(MENAFN) North Korea’s Foreign Minister, Choe Son Hui, has departed from Pyongyang to China, the country’s state media reported Sunday.
Both North Korea and China confirmed that Choe’s visit, scheduled from Saturday through Tuesday, is taking place at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) detailed that Choe left “by plane for her personal use to visit the People's Republic of China.” It also mentioned that officials from the North Korean foreign ministry and Chinese Ambassador Wang Yajun saw off Choe and her delegation.
This year marks 76 years of formal diplomatic relations between the two nations.
Earlier this month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing for their sixth summit since 2018. During the talks, Kim committed to progressively deepening the relationship between the two countries.
Bilateral trade between North Korea and China exceeded $2 billion in 2023.
