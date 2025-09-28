Tropical Storm Bualoi Claims Lives in Philippines
(MENAFN) At least 26 individuals lost their lives, 14 remain unaccounted for, and 33 sustained injuries in the Philippines as Tropical Storm Bualoi swept through the region, according to a report by a news agency on Sunday.
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) disclosed that a total of 738,714 households—equivalent to 2,797,706 persons—have been impacted by relentless downpours, overflowing waters, and earth movements triggered by tropical cyclones, locally referred to as “Opong,” “Nando,” and “Mirasol.”
Based on the council’s data, around 46,611 households, or 163,317 people, are currently housed in 2,680 temporary shelters.
Additionally, 31,448 families—totalling 118,957 individuals—are receiving relief outside the designated evacuation facilities.
Regionally, the Cagayan Valley documented eight deaths, while the Bicol Region suffered nine casualties.
The Cordillera Administrative Region confirmed four fatalities. Meanwhile, Central Luzon and Central Visayas each reported two deaths, and Eastern Visayas accounted for one life lost.
The intense precipitation, fierce gusts, and flash floods also inflicted damage on approximately 8,916 homes.
In response, the government extended financial assistance to 149,675 households through various national departments and local government bodies.
On Friday, Bualoi unleashed intense rainfall and fierce winds across central parts of the country and southern Luzon, creating further danger for communities still grappling with inundation in the province of Bulacan.
This storm follows in the wake of “Super Typhoon Ragasa,” which recently devastated sections of the Philippines and Taiwan, resulting in over 20 fatalities across both nations.
