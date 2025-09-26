Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Turkmenistan Independence Day

2025-09-26 11:00:37

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I want to express my sincere congratulations to the people of Turkmenistan as they celebrate 34 years of independence on September 27.

The United States remains steadfast in our commitment to supporting Turkmenistan’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. Together we have advanced the common interests of both of our peoples, including strengthening our cooperation on shared regional interests and expanding mutual economic growth, notably through the B5+1 Business Forum. This year, we celebrate ten years of promoting peace and prosperity with Turkmenistan through the C5+1 diplomatic platform. The United States looks forward to many years ahead of fruitful and productive collaboration with Turkmenistan.

I wish you heartfelt congratulations on your Independence Day.

MENAFN26092025004514009831ID1110117605

