Turkmenistan Independence Day
On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I want to express my sincere congratulations to the people of Turkmenistan as they celebrate 34 years of independence on September 27.
The United States remains steadfast in our commitment to supporting Turkmenistan’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. Together we have advanced the common interests of both of our peoples, including strengthening our cooperation on shared regional interests and expanding mutual economic growth, notably through the B5+1 Business Forum. This year, we celebrate ten years of promoting peace and prosperity with Turkmenistan through the C5+1 diplomatic platform. The United States looks forward to many years ahead of fruitful and productive collaboration with Turkmenistan.
I wish you heartfelt congratulations on your Independence Day.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment