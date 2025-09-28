Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lavrov Criticizes Plans for “Collective Management” of Gaza

(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed his concerns on Saturday regarding the reported proposals for "collective management" of the Gaza Strip, suggesting that these plans resemble the establishment of a "reservation." He likened the rumors surrounding the idea to a colonial-style setup.

Lavrov commented, “There are a lot of rumors now about some kind of agreement being drawn up. President Trump, I believe, said yesterday that a resolution is near. We don’t yet know what that means,” during a press briefing following the concluding sessions of the 80th UN General Assembly.

He referred to circulating reports about a potential 21-point blueprint, highlighting media mentions of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair possibly taking on the role of “Governor-General of Gaza.”

“Somewhere—I’m looking for the word now, but we’re in America—a reservation. According to rumors appearing in the media, someone wants to give reservations a respectable form, just as there are reservations here,” Lavrov remarked, as reported by a Russian state-operated news outlet.

