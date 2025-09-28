Lavrov Criticizes Plans for “Collective Management” of Gaza
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed his concerns on Saturday regarding the reported proposals for "collective management" of the Gaza Strip, suggesting that these plans resemble the establishment of a "reservation." He likened the rumors surrounding the idea to a colonial-style setup.
Lavrov commented, “There are a lot of rumors now about some kind of agreement being drawn up. President Trump, I believe, said yesterday that a resolution is near. We don’t yet know what that means,” during a press briefing following the concluding sessions of the 80th UN General Assembly.
He referred to circulating reports about a potential 21-point blueprint, highlighting media mentions of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair possibly taking on the role of “Governor-General of Gaza.”
“Somewhere—I’m looking for the word now, but we’re in America—a reservation. According to rumors appearing in the media, someone wants to give reservations a respectable form, just as there are reservations here,” Lavrov remarked, as reported by a Russian state-operated news outlet.
Lavrov commented, “There are a lot of rumors now about some kind of agreement being drawn up. President Trump, I believe, said yesterday that a resolution is near. We don’t yet know what that means,” during a press briefing following the concluding sessions of the 80th UN General Assembly.
He referred to circulating reports about a potential 21-point blueprint, highlighting media mentions of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair possibly taking on the role of “Governor-General of Gaza.”
“Somewhere—I’m looking for the word now, but we’re in America—a reservation. According to rumors appearing in the media, someone wants to give reservations a respectable form, just as there are reservations here,” Lavrov remarked, as reported by a Russian state-operated news outlet.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment