Russia Dismisses NATO Threat Claims
(MENAFN) During the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov asserted on Saturday that Moscow “has never had, and does not have” any plans to launch an attack against NATO or the European Union.
He emphasized that any form of hostility toward Russia would be “decisively rebuffed,” dismissing ongoing Western narratives suggesting otherwise.
Lavrov stated that Russia has made multiple offers to NATO member states, urging them to uphold their obligations and negotiate "legally binding security guarantees."
Despite these efforts, he said, the proposals have been continuously overlooked.
According to Lavrov, threats against Russia—often based on unsubstantiated accusations that it intends to attack NATO or EU nations—are becoming increasingly widespread.
He reiterated that Russian President Vladimir Putin had “repeatedly debunked such provocations,” firmly asserting that “Russia has never had, and does not have, such intentions.”
Lavrov added that any hostile act directed at Russia would be met with a firm response. “There should be no doubt about this,” he warned.
Turning to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Lavrov claimed the international community is “witnessing an attempt at a coup d’etat aimed at burying the UN resolution on the creation of a Palestinian state.”
He criticized Israel's military operations, arguing there is “no justification” for the widespread civilian casualties, including the deaths of children and the destruction of critical infrastructure such as hospitals and schools in Gaza.
