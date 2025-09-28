NATO Vows Decisive Action Against Drone Threats
(MENAFN) NATO’s top military official issued a stern warning Saturday, vowing decisive action against any hostile activity after a surge in drone incursions across several member states raised fresh alarms over regional security.
Following the NATO Military Committee Conference in Latvia, committee chair Adm. Giuseppe Cavo Dragone declared that the alliance stands ready to respond with force if needed.
“Every threat to NATO's air, land, and sea space will be dealt with a resolute and proportionate response. We are ready. There must be no doubt about it,” Dragone stated during a press briefing alongside Latvian defense chief Kaspars Pudans.
Recent drone activity—reported by Poland, Romania, Estonia, and Denmark—has intensified concerns over what officials believe to be coordinated provocations, some traced back to Russia, according to NATO assessments.
Dragone emphasized that such actions demonstrated NATO’s preparedness to mobilize rapidly. “We do not seek confrontation, but we will not hesitate to undertake any action deemed necessary for our collective defense,” he said.
Latvia’s top defense official echoed the sentiment, characterizing the incidents as deliberate attempts to fracture unity. “To be clear, NATO and NATO Latvia are prepared to defend every single centimeter of NATO territory. Our national and regional defense plans are structured around the principle of fight,” said Pudans.
He underscored the need for enhanced deterrence: “While we hope for peace, we prepare for war, because preparation is the surest path to readiness,” Pudans added.
While Moscow denies wrongdoing, tensions continue to rise. Russia dismissed the drone activity in Romania as a “Ukrainian provocation,” labeled the Polish incident a mistake, and denied any involvement in Estonia.
Meanwhile, in Denmark, authorities temporarily closed airspace over multiple airports Thursday due to drone sightings. The disruptions led to diverted flights and escalated concerns. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned of “a hybrid war unfolding on Danish soil,” attributing the threat to Russia.
In response, the Russian Embassy in Copenhagen issued a sharp denial, calling the claims “absurd speculations.”
As the alliance confronts what leaders describe as a growing campaign of intimidation, NATO officials reaffirm their readiness to act across all domains—air, land, and sea—to defend member territories.
