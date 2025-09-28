Saudi Arabia Warns of Global Risks Amid Gaza Crisis
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia issued a stark warning on Saturday, cautioning that the continued inability of the international community to curb what it described as Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip could pose serious threats to both regional and international stability.
The Kingdom called for immediate and decisive measures to bring the violence to an end and emphasized the need to bolster support for the establishment of a Palestinian state.
Speaking at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan stated, “The international community’s inaction in restraining the (Israeli) aggression on Gaza will contribute to destabilizing security and stability regionally and globally.”
His remarks highlighted Saudi Arabia’s growing frustration with what it perceives as global indifference to the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza.
Prince Faisal also appealed for a more robust and proactive role from the UN, emphasizing that the organization “needs to become more efficient in reducing conflicts and crises.”
He stressed the urgent need for all nations to unite in efforts to halt the violence, ensure aid reaches civilians, and facilitate the opening of humanitarian pathways into the besieged enclave.
“We must all act seriously to stop the aggression and guarantee the delivery of aid to Gaza’s residents,” he added.
Since March 2, Israel has imposed a complete closure of Gaza’s border crossings, effectively halting food deliveries and humanitarian assistance, which has severely worsened famine-like conditions in the area.
Only small quantities of supplies have sporadically made it through, many of which are reportedly seized by armed factions. According to authorities in Gaza, these groups accuse Israel of shielding the looters.
The ongoing military campaign by Israel has reportedly led to the deaths of nearly 66,000 Palestinians, the majority being women and children, since early October 2023.
The sustained air and ground offensives have decimated Gaza’s infrastructure, leaving it uninhabitable and pushing its population into starvation and the outbreak of preventable diseases.
Prince Faisal concluded by urging the international community to officially recognize Palestine as a sovereign state and support the long-standing pursuit of a two-state resolution to the conflict.
