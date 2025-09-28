MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 28 (KUNA)

--

1980 -- The Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signed a law-into-decree for full mobilization in cases of tension in international relations or a war flare-up.

1990 -- The Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah met with US President George H. W. Bush at the White House for the first time since the start of the flagrant Iraqi aggression on the State of Kuwait.

1992 -- The Ministry of Commerce and Industry reopened Kuwait Stock Exchange after a two-year hiatus due to the August 1990 Iraqi aggression.

2009 -- A delegation of Kuwaiti female parliamentarians participated in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) conference for the first time.

2016 -- Kuwait issued a draft law on health insurance for retired people.

2017 -- The Kuwaiti candidate Saud Al-Harbi won ALECSO's General Director's post.

2020 -- The Cabinet stated that all people entering Kuwait must present a valid PCR test certificate, as part of the country's efforts to contain COVID-19.

2021 -- Dasman Diabetes Institute won a UN award on the best achievements in preventing non-communicable diseases.

2022 -- Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI) signed an agreement with Europe's EasyJet aviation company to provide it with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

2022 -- Television Director Abdullah Al-Awadhi passed away at the age of 76. He was one of the first directors at Kuwait Television. (end) gta