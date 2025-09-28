MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 27, 2025 7:21 am - Njombe & Ruvuma, Tanzania – Lugarawa Youth Foundation (LYF), a registered non-profit organization (No. 2147), is making a powerful call to donors, partners, and development agencies to support its mission of empowering young people across Tanzania.

Lugarawa Youth Foundation Calls for Donor and Partner Support to Empower Tanzania's Youth

Njombe & Ruvuma, Tanzania – Lugarawa Youth Foundation (LYF), a registered non-profit organization (No. 2147), is making a powerful call to donors, partners, and development agencies to support its mission of empowering young people across Tanzania. With a focus on education, agriculture, healthcare, entrepreneurship, environmental conservation, and sports, LYF continues to invest in initiatives that transform lives and build resilient communities.

According to the 2022 National Census, Tanzania has a total population of 61.7 million people, of which 35% are youth aged 15–35 years - approximately 21.7 million young people. This youthful population represents both an opportunity and a challenge, as youth unemployment and underemployment remain pressing national issues.

Regional Focus: Njombe and Ruvuma

Lugarawa Youth Foundation primarily operates in the Njombe and Ruvuma Regions:

.Njombe Region: Population 889,946 (Male: 420,533; Female: 469,413), with an estimated 312,000 youth.

.Ruvuma Region: Population 1,848,794 (Male: 902,298; Female: 946,496), with an estimated 647,000 youth.

Combined Impact Area: Together, these regions host 2.74 million people, including 959,000 youth who represent LYF's primary target group for empowerment programs. This demographic profile underscores a significant opportunity for LYF and its partners to create meaningful impact by addressing the needs of nearly one million young people in these two regions.

Milestone: Official Launch in 2022

In October 2022, LYF was officially launched at Lugarawa Village in Njombe Region, marking the beginning of its journey of community transformation. The launch event reached over 1,000 young people and community members, featuring:

.Sports for Empowerment – Eight football and netball teams competed, using sports to unite and inspire youth.

.Health Awareness – Free HIV testing and education campaigns reached hundreds.

.Education & Social Awareness – Youth engaged in training on moral decay, drug abuse prevention, entrepreneurship, and environmental conservation.

This successful launch demonstrated LYF's commitment to holistic youth empowerment and laid the foundation for its expanding initiatives.

Impactful Ongoing Programs

Since its launch, LYF has implemented a wide range of impactful projects, including:

.Skills Training & Entrepreneurship: Established carpentry and mechanics workshops at Peramiho Ward.

.Agriculture & Agribusiness: Introduced bee farming, mushroom cultivation, and large-scale rice and sunflower farming.

.Healthcare & Awareness: Rolled out mental health awareness programs, HIV education/testing, and GBV/VAC prevention education.

.Environmental Conservation: Promoting youth-led initiatives in climate-smart agriculture and conservation.

Call for Partnership

To scale up these programs and reach more young people, LYF is calling for donor and partner support. Investment in these initiatives will not only reduce unemployment but also promote healthier, safer, and more resilient communities.

“Our mission is to give young people the tools to shape their own future,” said Romanus Aidan Mgimba, Director of Youth at LYF.“With the right partnerships, we can transform challenges into opportunities and ensure no young person is left behind.”

About Lugarawa Youth Foundation (LYF)

Lugarawa Youth Foundation (LYF) is a youth-led, registered non-profit organization in 2021 (No. 2147) operating in Njombe and Ruvuma Regions, Tanzania. LYF works to empower youth through programs in education, healthcare, entrepreneurship, agriculture, environmental conservation, and sports. Our vision is a community where every young person has the opportunity to reach their fullest potential.

Contact Information

Lugarawa Youth Foundation (LYF)

Head Office: Lugarawa Village, Ludewa District, Njombe Region BOX 54

Branch: Peramiho Ward, Songea District, Ruvuma Region

Email: ... or ...

Website:

Phone: +255 752 379 378