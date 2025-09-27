Doha Design District Hosts Hoshino Trunk Show

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Doha Design District (DDD) has successfully hosted a three-day Hoshino trunk show with Master Hoshino himself presenting his brand and offering guests an exclusive opportunity to experience traditional Japanese shoemaking.

Hoshino, a Japanese luxury house celebrated for its personalised artistry, creates each pair of shoes meticulously from sophisticated materials, tailored to the unique shape of every foot, blending precision, artistry, and timeless elegance. The event, according to an official statement from DDD, was held from September 24–26. It welcomed guests for private consultations at Msheireb Downtown Doha.

Director Dana Kazic said DDD is proud to welcome visionary talents like Master Hoshino, whose skill and work bridge tradition and innovation, aligning perfectly with its mission.

“This collaboration not only brought the artistry of Japanese shoemaking to Doha but also reflects our commitment to bringing international brands and artists to the district. By connecting cultures and crafts, we continue to reinforce DDD's role as a dynamic hub for innovation, creativity, and global dialogue,” Dana said.

Over the course of three days, guests experienced exclusive, one-hour consultations with Master Hoshino, where every detail of bespoke footwear was thoughtfully explored and designed to reflect each individual's style and vision. Each session showcased his signature commitment to precision, artistry, and timeless elegance offering attendees a rare opportunity to witness the shoemaking expertise and creativity behind every pair of Hoshino shoes.

The event reinforced DDD's strategic vision as a premier destination for design, innovation, and cultural exchange. By hosting one of Japan's most celebrated shoemakers, DDD continues to connect international talent with the local creative community, encouraging collaboration, inspiration, and cross-cultural dialogue. This milestone highlights DDD's ongoing commitment to curating world-class artistic experiences, solidifying its role as a dynamic hub for creativity, design excellence, and the global design ecosystem in the region.

