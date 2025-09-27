Guyana Forges Ahead With Regional Aviation Hub

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)In alignment with His Excellency President Irfaan Ali's vision for Guyana to become a major regional aviation hub, Ramesh Ghir, chief executive officer of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), is currently spearheading Air Service Development efforts at the prestigiousin Hong Kong.

Ghir's participation has included high-level meetings with representatives from major international carriers across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

“The response has been very positive,'' stated Ghir.“The airlines were impressed by Guyana's rapid rate of development and are constantly assessing the market with a view to providing airlift in the future.”

Leveraging his dual role as Chairman of the Guyana Tourism Authority, Ghir also engaged with numerous tourism bodies and airport leaders. These crucial collaborations aim to forge a strategic, unified approach to enhance destination appeal, making Guyana and the wider Caribbean more attractive to international carriers. The current market analysis reveals that over 600 passengers fly daily from Asia and the Middle East to the Caribbean.

Guyana's aggressive air service development strategy since 2020 has already successfully attracted 11 new airlines, including British Airways, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, United Airlines, and Avianca Airlines.

Over 700 organisations are attending the Routes World Conference 2025, including 300+ airports, 80+ tourism bodies and 200+ airlines. Some of the major airlines in attendance include Emirates, Cathay Pacific, Air India, China Eastern and Southern Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines, and Turkish Airlines.

