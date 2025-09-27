Minister Inspects Construction Site Of Innovation Village Project In Aqaba

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Sept. 27 (Petra) – Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat inspected on Saturday the construction site of the "Innovation Village" project in the Yamania Business District in Aqaba, coinciding with a Cabinet session in the governorate.The project, covering 4,000 square meters and developed in partnership with Aqaba Development Corporation, will serve as a fully integrated complex. Key components include a training and qualification center for e-sports, an educational academy with shared workspaces and training stations, a central hub for future stations, and a technology center under the Youth, Technology, and Jobs initiative.Smeirat noted that "Innovation Village," with its entrepreneurial components in e-sports, education, and business incubators, reflects the government's commitment to empowering youth and creating a supportive environment for innovation and entrepreneurship in Aqaba. The project aims to drive local development and strengthen Jordan's position as a regional hub for technology and e-sports. He affirmed that the Ministry continues to oversee its projects across governorates to ensure their impact reaches all citizens.Smeirat was accompanied by the Ministry's Secretary-General Samira Al-Zoubi.