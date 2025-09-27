Environment Minister Visits Recycling, Eco-Friendly Manufacturing Facilities In Aqaba

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 27 (Petra) – Minister of Environment Ayman Suleiman visited Aqaba-based factories on Saturday, including the Aqaba Gate for Textile Recycling Plant and "Bait Al Ward," a specialized environmental solutions facility producing eco-friendly paper bags, on the sidelines of a Cabinet session in the governorate.During the tour, accompanied by Nedal Al Ouran, the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Environment and Public Safety Commissioner, and Taghreed Al-Maaytah, Director of Environmental Protection and Sustainability, Minister Suleiman emphasized that recycling has evolved beyond pollution control to become a promising economic sector that strengthens local production and attracts quality investments, supporting the green economy.He stressed the ministry's commitment to developing innovative projects to promote environmental sustainability, reduce random waste collection, and lower the country's carbon footprint, thereby improving quality of life and public health.Suleiman also highlighted a comprehensive national plan, in collaboration with ASEZA, to implement source-based waste separation and enhance the recycling system, advancing environmental protection and public safety in Aqaba.The minister underscored that these economic and environmental initiatives align with His Majesty King Abdullah II's vision of positioning Jordan as a model green and clean state, supporting sustainable development. The visit included a review of production operations at both facilities, reflecting ongoing efforts to create new local employment opportunities while advancing national sustainability strategies.