Garage Rock Pioneers The Fifth Estate Unleash Second Music Video From Acclaimed Album 'Then And Now'
The Fifth Estate Band - Then And Now
The Fifth Estate Band
Deko Entertainment
“Junkies To The News” Premieres September 10STOCKTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Legendary rock band The Fifth Estate is set to release the second official music video from their critically praised album Then and Now. The video for the track“Junkies To The News” will premiere on September 10 at 12:00 PM EDT via Deko Entertainment's YouTube channel.
A standout track from the album,“Junkies To The News” delivers a biting commentary on media obsession and cultural overload, wrapped in the band's signature blend of garage rock grit and modern edge. The video promises a visually arresting experience that amplifies the song's message with raw intensity and cinematic flair. The song becomes anthemic much in the way Oasis's do at times. But they are not like Oasis. Oasis is like them. They were first.
Watch video:
The Then and Now Album, released earlier this year, marks a triumphant return for The Fifth Estate, bridging decades of rock history with fresh, resonant storytelling. With contributions from Grammy-winning guitarist Paul Nelson, the album has been hailed as“one of the most timeless rock and roll records out these days”.
Fans can stream“Junkies To The News” now:
Order your copy on CD or Vinyl:
Track list:
CD
HOLD YOU CLOSER
JUNKIES TO THE NEWS
SUZIE Q
MEDIA STAR
BANG BANG BABY
A GIRL WHO CAN RIDE
CHEAPER AT TWICE THE PRICE
BABY LOOK AT ME NOW
BIGGER THAN YOU
GREAT BALLS OF FIRE
MARYDAZE
SHE CAN TELL YOU SOMETHING
SO FAR AWAY
JUST A SONG
CYNTHIA BEND THE RULES
LP
SIDE A
HOLD YOU CLOSER
BABY LOOK AT ME NOW
CYNTHIA BEND THE RULES
MARYDAZE
SO FAR AWAY
SIDE B
JUNKIES TO THE NEWS
MEDIA STAR
BANG BANG BABY
A GIRL WHO CAN RIDE
CHEAPER AT TWICE THE PRICE
BIGGER THAN YOU
For more information:
Deko Entertainment–Art Has Value
Press inquiries:
Keith James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
...
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment