Governor Newsom Announces Deployment Of California Resources To The East Coast Ahead Of Multiple Atlantic Storms
Governor Newsom emphasized that even as California deploys aid to other states, Cal OES is ensuring that resources remain available to respond to emergencies at home. Earlier this week, Governor Newsom directed the predeployment of fire and rescue resources in response to multiple threats to California including critical fire weather and localized heavy rain threatening recent burn scars.
“California is proud to support our partners on the East Coast with highly trained emergency personnel to assist in their efforts,” said Nancy Ward, Director of Cal OES .“At the same time, we remain fully prepared here at home and are ready to respond to any emergencies that may arise.”
Since 1992, California-based resources have been deployed to a long list of state, national, and even international disasters including 2017's Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, 1992 Hurricane Iniki (Hawaii), the 1994 Northridge Earthquake , the September 11, 2001 attacks , the World Trade Center , Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Rita , Hurricane Ian , the Camp Fire in Paradise, the Oklahoma City Bombing , and the Montecito Mudslides . Earlier this year, California resources supported devastating flooding in Texas , as well as fires in New Mexico and Oregon .
