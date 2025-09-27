Syriansaudi Partnership To Revive Seven Gates Hotel As A Global Hospitality Landmark Blending Heritage And Modernity
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Syrian Ministry of Tourism today announced the launch of redevelopment
and refurbishment works of the Seven Gates Hotel in the Syrian capital,
formerly known as the Sheraton Damascus Hotel, in collaboration with
Saudi-based Le Park Concord. The project is in line with the Ministry's
strategy to upgrade national tourism infrastructure and attract investment
in hospitality assets, in accordance with international standards.
This commencement of the redevelopment works marks Le Park Concord's first
venture into the Syrian market, where the company will lead the full
transformation of the hotel into a five-star, fully integrated destination
featuring luxury accommodations, restaurants, retail outlets, and a range of
recreational and leisure facilities. Completion is expected within three
years, with the revamped property set to redefine luxury hospitality in the
capital. The agreement, which was signed at the end of August of this year, was
officially revealed during a joint ceremony attended by H.E. Mr. Mazen
Al-Salhani, Minister of Tourism, and Mr. Fayez Al-Enezi, Chief Executive
Officer of Le Park Concord, alongside senior government officials, business
leaders, diplomats, and other distinguished guests. Speaking at the event, Minister of Tourism His Excellency Mazen Al-Salhani
emphasized the importance of the partnership:“This agreement represents a
major step forward in our efforts to revitalize Syria's tourism industry and
unlock its true, full potential. We invite regional and international
investors to explore the wealth of opportunities Syria has to offer, from
historic cities like Damascus to our coastal, cultural, and natural
attractions. Together, we can build a tourism sector that generates
sustainable growth, creates jobs, and showcases the beauty and heritage of
our country to the world.” This step reflects Le Park Concord's commitment to supporting Syria's
tourism ambitions through world-class hospitality. Situated in the heart of
one of the world's oldest cities, the Seven Gates Hotel is poised to become
a flagship destination in Damascus-renowned for its cultural heritage and
strategic significance. The project represents both a commercial investment
and a contribution to the city's broader cultural and economic revival. “Our partnership with the Ministry of Tourism aligns perfectly with our
vision of developing landmark hospitality projects that blend cultural
heritage with modern standards,” said Fiaz Talal Alenezi, CEO of Le Park
Concord Hotels & Resorts.“Through this agreement, we aim to bring our
operational expertise and regional presence to Syria, ensuring the Seven
Gates Hotel becomes a premier destination. We are proud to be part of this
journey and confident our collaboration will deliver lasting value for both
visitors and the local community.” The Seven Gates Hotel takes its name from the seven historic gates of
Damascus, which for centuries served as the city's main entrances: Bab
Sharqi, Bab al-Jabiya, Bab Kisan, Bab al-Saghir, Bab al-Salam, Bab Touma,
and Bab al-Faradis. The name carries profound symbolism, reflecting
Damascus's identity as a city rich in heritage and history, and a crossroads
of successive civilizations and cultures. The hotel's new designs will
embody this spirit, drawing inspiration from Syria's story as the cradle of
civilizations, while aligning with the highest global standards in
hospitality and urban development. The redevelopment is part of a wider national effort to modernize Syria's
tourism sector. The Ministry of Tourism is implementing a long-term strategy
focused on infrastructure development, improved service standards, and an
enabling environment for investment. With its diverse landscapes, deep
historical roots, and renowned hospitality, Syria is well-positioned to
reclaim its place as a leading regional destination. Strategic partnerships
with reputable operators like Le Park Concord will be key to expanding
capacity and attracting both leisure and business travelers. Founded in 2015, Le Park Concord is rapidly emerging as a key player in
Saudi Arabia's hospitality sector. The group currently operates 13 hotels
and resorts with over 900 rooms and has 13 more properties under
development, set to add 2,000+ rooms. Under a landmark 10-year agreement
with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Le Park Concord will launch 100 Super 8 by
Wyndham hotels across the Kingdom by 2035, supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision
2030 tourism goals. Known for blending local heritage with modern standards,
the company focuses on high-quality design, operational excellence, and
strategic locations, cementing its status as one of the region's most
dynamic hospitality operators. The project will include a charitable component, with a portion of its
profits dedicated to supporting philanthropic initiatives.
