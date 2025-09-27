Syriansaudi Partnership To Revive Seven Gates Hotel As A Global Hospitality Landmark Blending Heritage And Modernity

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Syrian Ministry of Tourism today announced the launch of redevelopmentand refurbishment works of the Seven Gates Hotel in the Syrian capital,formerly known as the Sheraton Damascus Hotel, in collaboration withSaudi-based Le Park Concord. The project is in line with the Ministry'sstrategy to upgrade national tourism infrastructure and attract investmentin hospitality assets, in accordance with international standards.

This commencement of the redevelopment works marks Le Park Concord's firstventure into the Syrian market, where the company will lead the fulltransformation of the hotel into a five-star, fully integrated destinationfeaturing luxury accommodations, restaurants, retail outlets, and a range ofrecreational and leisure facilities. Completion is expected within threeyears, with the revamped property set to redefine luxury hospitality in thecapital.

The agreement, which was signed at the end of August of this year, wasofficially revealed during a joint ceremony attended by H.E. Mr. MazenAl-Salhani, Minister of Tourism, and Mr. Fayez Al-Enezi, Chief ExecutiveOfficer of Le Park Concord, alongside senior government officials, businessleaders, diplomats, and other distinguished guests.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Tourism His Excellency Mazen Al-Salhaniemphasized the importance of the partnership:“This agreement represents amajor step forward in our efforts to revitalize Syria's tourism industry andunlock its true, full potential. We invite regional and internationalinvestors to explore the wealth of opportunities Syria has to offer, fromhistoric cities like Damascus to our coastal, cultural, and naturalattractions. Together, we can build a tourism sector that generatessustainable growth, creates jobs, and showcases the beauty and heritage ofour country to the world.”

This step reflects Le Park Concord's commitment to supporting Syria'stourism ambitions through world-class hospitality. Situated in the heart ofone of the world's oldest cities, the Seven Gates Hotel is poised to becomea flagship destination in Damascus-renowned for its cultural heritage andstrategic significance. The project represents both a commercial investmentand a contribution to the city's broader cultural and economic revival.

“Our partnership with the Ministry of Tourism aligns perfectly with ourvision of developing landmark hospitality projects that blend culturalheritage with modern standards,” said Fiaz Talal Alenezi, CEO of Le ParkConcord Hotels & Resorts.“Through this agreement, we aim to bring ouroperational expertise and regional presence to Syria, ensuring the SevenGates Hotel becomes a premier destination. We are proud to be part of thisjourney and confident our collaboration will deliver lasting value for bothvisitors and the local community.”

The Seven Gates Hotel takes its name from the seven historic gates ofDamascus, which for centuries served as the city's main entrances: BabSharqi, Bab al-Jabiya, Bab Kisan, Bab al-Saghir, Bab al-Salam, Bab Touma,and Bab al-Faradis. The name carries profound symbolism, reflectingDamascus's identity as a city rich in heritage and history, and a crossroadsof successive civilizations and cultures. The hotel's new designs willembody this spirit, drawing inspiration from Syria's story as the cradle ofcivilizations, while aligning with the highest global standards inhospitality and urban development.

The redevelopment is part of a wider national effort to modernize Syria'stourism sector. The Ministry of Tourism is implementing a long-term strategyfocused on infrastructure development, improved service standards, and anenabling environment for investment. With its diverse landscapes, deephistorical roots, and renowned hospitality, Syria is well-positioned toreclaim its place as a leading regional destination. Strategic partnershipswith reputable operators like Le Park Concord will be key to expandingcapacity and attracting both leisure and business travelers.

Founded in 2015, Le Park Concord is rapidly emerging as a key player inSaudi Arabia's hospitality sector. The group currently operates 13 hotelsand resorts with over 900 rooms and has 13 more properties underdevelopment, set to add 2,000+ rooms. Under a landmark 10-year agreementwith Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Le Park Concord will launch 100 Super 8 byWyndham hotels across the Kingdom by 2035, supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision2030 tourism goals. Known for blending local heritage with modern standards,the company focuses on high-quality design, operational excellence, andstrategic locations, cementing its status as one of the region's mostdynamic hospitality operators.

The project will include a charitable component, with a portion of itsprofits dedicated to supporting philanthropic initiatives.