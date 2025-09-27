Doha Forum And Partners Launch Future Of International Cooperation Report 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Doha Forum, Qatar's flagship platform promoting diplomacy, dialogue and diversity, together with the Stimson Center, the Global Governance Innovation Network, and the Global Institute for Strategic Research at HBKU, launched the Future of International Cooperation Report 2025 (FIC'25) in New York.

The launch was held as a UNGA80 side event in partnership with the International Peace Institute (IPI), marking the seventh edition of the Forum's flagship report series.

This year's report, themed "Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress," highlights the widening global justice gap - driven by inequality, insecurity, exclusion, corruption, and environmental decline - and calls for bold, collective action across governments, international organizations, civil society, and the private sector.

FIC'25 identifies three critical domains - political-judicial, socioeconomic, and environmental - where governance must evolve to safeguard rights, foster inclusive societies, and harness innovation to overcome entrenched divisions.

With a fresh analytical perspective, the report offers practical tools for policymakers and citizens by setting out core principles for reform.

HE Mubarak Ajlan Al Kuwari, Executive Director, Doha Forum, said: "The 2025 report challenges us to move from commitments to concrete action. Justice - across political, social, and environmental domains - is not a peripheral concern but a foundation of sustainable governance. Events in our region have reminded us of this urgency - when sovereignty and civilian safety are undermined, the costs are shared by all. This underscores why justice must remain central to global cooperation and to the reforms this report calls for. At Doha Forum, we convene diverse voices to ensure dialogue leads to meaningful, inclusive, and accountable progress."

The Stimson Center President and CEO, Brian Finlay, said, "This report offers practical principles to reimagine governance so that institutions serve all people more equitably. The Stimson Center is proud to work with partners worldwide to ensure that global cooperation delivers real results for communities most in need."

HH IPI President, Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, said, "IPI is grateful for its partnership with the Doha Forum on our shared commitment to bringing people together to foster collaboration and trust and to inspire new ideas for how to address the most critical issues of our time."

The launch was accompanied by a high-level panel discussion, 'Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress,' co-hosted by Doha Forum, IPI, the Stimson Center and the Global Institute for Strategic Research at HBKU.

The event convened policymakers, researchers, and civil society leaders to reflect on the report's findings and their implications for the future of international cooperation. The findings of FIC'25 will also help frame discussions at Doha Forum 2025, held 6-7 December in Doha, Qatar, under the same theme "Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress."