One Civilian Injured In Russian Strike On Kostiantynivka
"The occupiers have once again targeted Kostiantynivka with airstrikes and a drone attack, damaging infrastructure and injuring a civilian," he wrote.
Horbunov noted that on Saturday, Russian troops carried out another assault on the city. Because of the strikes, critical infrastructure and private properties were damaged.
A gas pipeline was hit, but thanks to the swift response of specialists from the local gas supply and distribution service, the damage was quickly repaired, he said.Read also: Civilians injured as Russians attack Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region
He added that the enemy also used FPV drones to carry out precision strikes on residential areas, hitting private homes and damaging facades. One civilian was injured in the attack.
"Russian occupiers continue to demonstrate that they are waging war against civilians, deliberately targeting critical infrastructure and civilian objects," Horbunov said, urging all residents to evacuate.
On July 19, Russian forces attacked Kostiantynivka with aerial bombs and FPV drones, injuring two civilians.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment