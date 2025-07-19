One Civilian Injured In Russian Strike On Kostiantynivka

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Serhii Horbunov, head of the Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, reported the attack on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"The occupiers have once again targeted Kostiantynivka with airstrikes and a drone attack, damaging infrastructure and injuring a civilian," he wrote.

Horbunov noted that on Saturday, Russian troops carried out another assault on the city. Because of the strikes, critical infrastructure and private properties were damaged.

A gas pipeline was hit, but thanks to the swift response of specialists from the local gas supply and distribution service, the damage was quickly repaired, he said.

He added that the enemy also used FPV drones to carry out precision strikes on residential areas, hitting private homes and damaging facades. One civilian was injured in the attack.

"Russian occupiers continue to demonstrate that they are waging war against civilians, deliberately targeting critical infrastructure and civilian objects," Horbunov said, urging all residents to evacuate.

On July 19, Russian forces attacked Kostiantynivka with aerial bombs and FPV drones, injuring two civilians.