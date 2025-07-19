CRPF Soldier Brutally Thrashed By Kanwariyas In Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur

MENAFN - Live Mint) A shocking incident has came to light in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh where a CRPF soldier was brutally thrashed by a bunch of Kanwariyas . The incident was caught on camera and shared on social media.

The footage showed Kanwariyas pinning the soldier to the ground, lashing him with punches and kicks infront of a huge crowd at the Mirzapur railway station.

The video of the shocking incident that went viral on social media sparked widespread outrage and condemnation.

The confrontation between the CRPF soldier and the kanwariyas was reportedly triggered over an argument regarding the purchase of train tickets, India Today reported.

The CRPF jawan was on his way to board the Brahmaputra Mail when he was attacked, the media report said.

Following the incident, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) acted swiftly and all seven assailants were taken into custody. After a preliminary investigation a case was registered against the kanwariyas.

"Seven Kanwariyas have been arrested in the case of beating up a CRPF jawan," an official said, according to the media report.

Meanwhile, Police have initiated action against kanwariyas in Muzaffarnagar for using motorcycles without silencers, a senior official on Friday said.

Superintendent of Police (SP)-City, Satyanarayan Parajapat, said that kanwariyas have been asked not to use motorcycles without silencers.

A shopkeeper, identified as Honey, has been arrested for providing modified silencers, said Parajapat, adding that police have seized 12 modified silencers from his possession.

Over 15 motorcycles, which were running without silencers on Delhi-Dehradun National Highway, have also been seized, police said.

Uttarakhand: 4 kanwariyas arrested for vandalism, blocking Haridwar highway

Police have arrested four kanwariyas in separate incidents of alleged vandalism and creating a ruckus by blocking the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district on July 15, officials said, reported PTI.

On Monday morning, some kanwariyas in Bahadarabad created a ruckus near the Rohalki flyover on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway "over some trivial matter" and obstructed traffic by putting up barricades, they said.

Upon receiving information, Jwalapur Police Circle Officer Avinash Sharma reached the spot and tried to talk to the kanwariyas blocking the route . However, some began abusing the police personnel. They pelted stones at them and at vehicles passing by, police said.

According to the police, the kanwariyas were later dispersed using mild force, and two of them were arrested for stone-pelting while others fled.