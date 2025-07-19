3-Day Rain Forecast For J & K: Met Sounds Yellow And Orange Alerts

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir is likely to witness a shift in weather from Monday, with the Meteorological Department (MeT) predicting a three-day wet spell between July 21 and 23. Yellow and orange alerts have been issued for several areas, warning of intense showers and potential flash floods.

According to the MeT Director, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, generally cloudy weather with intermittent spells of light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms is expected across many parts of the Union Territory. Some places may experience heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds, he added.

The department has warned of flash floods at vulnerable spots, along with the risk of landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones in hilly areas. A rise in the water levels of rivers, streams, and local nallahs is also expected, with water-logging likely in low-lying urban zones.

An advisory has been issued urging farmers to complete any pesticide spraying or fieldwork by Sunday evening, ahead of the approaching rainfall.

Meanwhile, temperatures across Kashmir rose again on Saturday, with Srinagar recording a high of 32.7°C. Qazigund and Kupwara reported similar highs at 32.5°C, while Pahalgam and Gulmarg remained cooler at 27.3°C and 22.0°C, respectively.

In the Jammu division, above-normal temperatures continued, with hot and humid conditions expected to persist until the wet spell sets in.

From July 24 to 27, the MeT has forecast brief spells of showers at scattered locations, though no major weather disturbance is expected during that period.