Jordan's Hosting Of Arab Esports League Delivers Sporting, Economic And Tourism Gains

Amman, Sept. 27 (Petra) – Jordan's hosting of the Arab Esports League brought wide-ranging benefits beyond the sporting arena, generating tourism and economic returns while promoting the fast-growing discipline of electronic sports.The competition concluded Friday evening in Jordan with the participation of 18 Arab countries and a special refugee team, achieving its objectives on multiple fronts.Under the presidency of HRH Prince Omar bin Faisal, the Jordan Esports Federation successfully organized the fourth edition of the tournament, after Saudi Arabia hosted the previous three. The event drew praise from participating nations, many of which said Amman excelled in both organization and hospitality.Beyond sports and tourism, the championship demonstrated Jordan's ability to host international tournaments in this field, marking an added gain for the Kingdom.Marwan Abu Ghosh, managing director of the Esports Federation, said the tournament was a resounding success, projecting a strong image of Jordan, particularly in sports and event management.Speaking to Petra, he said the event generated sporting, economic, tourism and organizational benefits, with Jordan's performance underscoring its readiness to host international esports championships in the future."On the sporting side, we achieved significant results, most notably Seif El-Deen Dababneh's victory in the Arab League championship," Abu Ghosh said. "This is an important achievement that reflects the strength of our teams in this field and signals strong future results for the national team in upcoming tournaments."He added that about 200 representatives of participating teams came to Amman, boosting both the economy and tourism. Visits to tourist sites promoted Jordan abroad and are expected to help increase the number of visitors in the coming days.Sports journalist Mohammad Arabiyat, who attended the opening ceremony, said the elegance of the event and its meticulous arrangements added joy to the championship. Attendees agreed the experience would help grow the game's popularity.Arabiyat said Jordan gained multiple benefits from hosting the well-organized tournament, which also received broad media coverage that helped ensure its success.