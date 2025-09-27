Palestinians Injured Amid Escalating Settler, Israeli Forces Attacks In West Bank

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Occupied Jerusalem: Many parts across the occupied West Bank were gripped by mounting assaults on Saturday conducted by settlers and the Israeli occupation forces.

These attacks resulted in injuries among the Palestinians, among them an elderly woman, in addition to vandalizing their property and breaking into homes.

In Hebron Governorate, an elderly Palestinian woman, aged 61, and two foreign solidarity activists sustained injuries and bruises following an assault conducted by settlers from the Mitzpe Yair and Ma'on settlements on the village of Al Fukhit in Masafer Yatta.

The settlers assaulted residents, damaged water tanks, destroyed fodder, and stole property. They also stormed a home and attempted to seize livestock.

In addition, settlers attacked several Palestinians in the Al Rahwa neighborhood of the town of Al Zahariya and vandalized their property in Wadi Sa'ir, east of Hebron.

A young man sustained a gunshot wound to his hand, and dozens suffered from tear gas inhalation during clashes that erupted with occupation forces in the towns of Bani Na'im and Beit Ummar in the Hebron Governorate.

The occupation forces also sealed off several secondary roads in the towns using bulldozers and established military checkpoints across different neighborhoods.

In the northern Jordan Valley, settlers attacked the Al Hammah community and assaulted residents, resulting in injuries to a citizen and his son, amid an escalating pattern of settler attacks in the area, including harassment of herders and assaults on livestock and property.

In the Bethlehem Governorate, settlers assaulted the residents of the village of Kisan and attacked the Palestinian Ali Shahada and his son Rad, while also storming and damaging private agricultural lands.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation forces intensified their military measures at the Container Checkpoint, disrupting the movement of residents.

Earlier today, occupation forces raided Al Jalazun Camp north of Ramallah, stormed a number of homes, conducted searches, and tampered with their contents, with no arrests reported.

These assaults and their fallout, in terms of injuries and material damages, came as part of the Israeli occupation forces' surging policy in the West Bank, which is aimed at intimidating the Palestinians, squeezing their attempts to make a living, and attacking their property.