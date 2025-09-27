Ukraine Accuses Russia Of Disconnecting Power From Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kyiv: Russia has disconnected the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest in Europe, from the electrical grid, with the intent of stealing the facility and reconnecting it to a network under its control, Ukraine announced on Saturday.

It warned of the serious risks that could result from this audacious move.

Posting on X, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, affirmed that due to the Russian actions, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been without electricity for the fourth consecutive day.

He called on all nations concerned about nuclear safety and security to clearly demand that Russia halt what he described as its nuclear gamble.

Russia has constructed 200 kilometers of power lines in preparation for an attempt to take over the plant and connect it to its electricity network to operate it under Russian control, he warned.

Sybiha further noted that plant operators ignored any considerations of nuclear safety to appease officials in Moscow, describing this attempt as potentially the most dangerous to date in terms of nuclear safety risks.

In contrast, Russian authorities stated that the plant has been operating on backup power since last Tuesday, noting that the operating company, Rosatom, has supplied electricity via diesel-powered generators since September 23.

They affirmed that the available fuel is sufficient for continued operation over an extended period, and that the reactor cooling system is fully functional, ensuring the prevention of any critical heat rise.

Russian forces have captured the plant since March 2022, when its six reactors were shut down, though the facility still requires electricity to maintain continuous cooling operations.

The plant has experienced repeated power outages due to its proximity to the front lines, but this instance represents the longest blackout since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine in 2022.