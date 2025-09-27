One-Stop Government Services Center Opens In Aqaba

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Sept. 27 (Petra) – Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat on Saturday inaugurated the one-stop government services center in Aqaba, attended by the ministry's Secretary-General Samira Al-Zoubi. The facility, which had been operating on a pilot basis since September 2024, has now officially opened to serve citizens.The center is part of a nationwide network of comprehensive service hubs established by the ministry to improve government services and simplify procedures in line with citizens' needs. It currently offers 173 services from 27 public institutions.Smeirat, accompanied by Dima Nahar, director of government service centers, reviewed the workflow and services provided at the facility.He said the centers represent a pivotal step in modernizing the public sector, adding that the ministry is committed to equipping them with the latest technologies and trained staff to deliver effective services that meet citizens' expectations and strengthen trust in government institutions.Initial performance indicators show the Aqaba center is serving between 300 and 500 citizens daily, with a satisfaction rate of 98.2 percent. Average waiting time is less than two minutes, while service delivery takes under three minutes.Smeirat noted the ministry plans to expand the range of services offered and continuously explore the addition of new ones, easing procedures and reducing burdens on citizens.