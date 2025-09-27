Civilian Injured In Russian FPV Drone Attack In Chernihiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Seliverstov, Head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi District Administration, reported the incident on Faceboo .

“In the evening of September 27, a man was injured in the village of Kostobobriv, Semenivskyi district, as a result of an FPV drone attack. According to preliminary information, the victim, born in 1986, sustained blast trauma and shrapnel wounds,” Seliverstov wrote.

The victim was transported to Novhorod-Siverskyi hospital, where he is receiving necessary medical treatment.

Russian drone hits car in Sumy region: one civilian killed, another injured

As reported earlier, two men were injured in Sumy region after Russian drone attacks, with one of them hospitalized.