Civilian Injured In Russian FPV Drone Attack In Chernihiv Region
“In the evening of September 27, a man was injured in the village of Kostobobriv, Semenivskyi district, as a result of an FPV drone attack. According to preliminary information, the victim, born in 1986, sustained blast trauma and shrapnel wounds,” Seliverstov wrote.
The victim was transported to Novhorod-Siverskyi hospital, where he is receiving necessary medical treatment.Read also: Russian drone hits car in Sumy region: one civilian killed, another injured
As reported earlier, two men were injured in Sumy region after Russian drone attacks, with one of them hospitalized.
