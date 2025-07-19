Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Major River In Crimea Dries Up In Sections Media

2025-07-19 10:10:29
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) That is according to Crimea , citing a local historian, Ukrinform reports.

The historian, speaking on condition of anonymity, expressed particular concern about the state of the Salhyr River, noting that its riverbed has completely dried up from the Simferopol Reservoir to Simferopol Cinema.

The situation is further compounded by a sharp drop in the water level of the Malyi Salhyr River, the Salhyr's main tributary, which has been reduced to a mere stream.

Read also: Ukrainian intelligence reveals data on 110 cultural assets seized by Russians in Crimea

Authorities have switched the Simferopol Reservoir to a strategic water storage mode, suspending water discharge into the Salhyr to preserve usable reserves.

Additionally, the drop in groundwater levels is causing a nearby pond in Gagarin Park to dry up. The drainage channel there is now empty, and the remaining water is beginning to bloom, posing a threat to local wildlife.

