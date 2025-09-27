Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's Aghdam Commemorates Remembrance Day (PHOTO)

2025-09-27 07:06:54
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, September 28.​ Remembrance Day was marked in Azerbaijan's Aghdam city with a community tree-planting initiative, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

Employees of the Special Representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, staff from the Construction and Management Service in the same districts, residents, schoolchildren, and representatives of companies operating in Aghdam participated in the event.

Together, they planted 100 cypress trees in the district's Sarijali village to honor the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the country.













































