Chronicles Of Victory: September 28, 2020
Trend presents the Chronicles of Victory for September 28, 2020:
- Azerbaijani army forces continued to destroy Armenian military equipment
- Armenian army suffers heavy losses as result of hostilities
- Two more tanks belonging to Armenian armed forces destroyed
- Armenian military forces shelled Azerbaijani Terter city
- High grounds around Azerbaijani Talysh village cleared of Armenian armed forces
- French president makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev
- Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office reveals number of injured civilians
- Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports about destroying of two more tanks of Armenian armed forces
- Armenia's shelling of Tartar District court in Azerbaijan results in civilian casualties
- Azerbaijani schoolchildren killed as a result of Armenia's attack
- Azerbaijan declares partial military mobilization
- Armenia discloses number of killed servicemen
- Azerbaijani interior ministry issues statement on curfew across country
- Armenian major general, two colonels killed
- Two brothers killed in Terter region as result of shelling from Armenian armed forces
- President Ilham Aliyev, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres meet through videoconferencing
