Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Chronicles Of Victory: September 28, 2020

Chronicles Of Victory: September 28, 2020


2025-09-27 07:07:12
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. On September 27, 2020, in response to a large-scale provocation by Armenian armed forces along the front line, the Azerbaijani Army launched a counteroffensive operation later named "Iron Fist" .The 44-day Patriotic War resulted in the end of nearly 30 years of occupation and the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

Trend presents the Chronicles of Victory for September 28, 2020:

- Azerbaijani army forces continued to destroy Armenian military equipment

- Armenian army suffers heavy losses as result of hostilities

- Two more tanks belonging to Armenian armed forces destroyed

- Armenian military forces shelled Azerbaijani Terter city

- High grounds around Azerbaijani Talysh village cleared of Armenian armed forces

- French president makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev

- Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office reveals number of injured civilians

- Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports about destroying of two more tanks of Armenian armed forces

- Armenia's shelling of Tartar District court in Azerbaijan results in civilian casualties

- Azerbaijani schoolchildren killed as a result of Armenia's attack

- Azerbaijan declares partial military mobilization

- Armenia discloses number of killed servicemen

- Azerbaijani interior ministry issues statement on curfew across country

- Armenian major general, two colonels killed

- Two brothers killed in Terter region as result of shelling from Armenian armed forces

- President Ilham Aliyev, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres meet through videoconferencing

MENAFN27092025000187011040ID1110119480

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search