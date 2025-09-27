Azerbaijan-Georgia Investment Growth Hits New Heights In 1H2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The volume of foreign direct investments (FDI) from Georgia into the Azerbaijani economy stood at $69.1 million during the first six months of 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank (CBA) shows that this figure $41.5 million more, or 2.5 times higher, compared to the same period last year.

Over the reporting period, the share of investments from Georgia in the total FDI in Azerbaijan was 2.1 percent.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan invested $77.1 million in Georgia's economy in the first six months of the current year, which is $12.2 million or 18.8 percent more than in the same period last year.

The share of Azerbaijani investments in Georgia in the total FDI was 5.7 percent.

Thus, Georgia ranked 5th among the top investment destinations from Azerbaijan.

During the first six months of 2024, the FDI volume from Georgia to Azerbaijan amounted to $27.6 million, while investments from Azerbaijan to Georgia totaled $64.9 million.

In the first half of the current year, the total FDI in the Azerbaijani economy exceeded $3.2 billion, which is $244.3 million or 8.2 percent more compared to the same period in 2024.