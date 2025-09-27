Azerbaijan-Georgia Investment Growth Hits New Heights In 1H2025
The data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank (CBA) shows that this figure $41.5 million more, or 2.5 times higher, compared to the same period last year.
Over the reporting period, the share of investments from Georgia in the total FDI in Azerbaijan was 2.1 percent.
Meanwhile, Azerbaijan invested $77.1 million in Georgia's economy in the first six months of the current year, which is $12.2 million or 18.8 percent more than in the same period last year.
The share of Azerbaijani investments in Georgia in the total FDI was 5.7 percent.
Thus, Georgia ranked 5th among the top investment destinations from Azerbaijan.
During the first six months of 2024, the FDI volume from Georgia to Azerbaijan amounted to $27.6 million, while investments from Azerbaijan to Georgia totaled $64.9 million.
In the first half of the current year, the total FDI in the Azerbaijani economy exceeded $3.2 billion, which is $244.3 million or 8.2 percent more compared to the same period in 2024.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment