Investment Minister Holds Dialogue With Investors On Aqaba's Competitive Advantages

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 27 (Petra) – Minister of Investment Tareq Abu Ghazaleh held a discussion session on Saturday with a number of investors at the Sharif Hussein bin Ali's House in Aqaba, in the presence of Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Chief Commissioner Shadi Al-Majali, investors, and officials.The session focused on Aqaba's key investment advantages, challenges facing investors, and ways to address them, aiming to boost investment levels in Jordan, particularly in Aqaba.According to a ministry statement, Abu Ghazaleh emphasized the government's special attention to domestic investments, especially local investors, describing them as a cornerstone for supporting the national economy and creating job opportunities.He noted that the ministry seeks to maintain direct communication channels with investors to listen to their feedback and develop practical solutions that ensure a sustainable, attractive, and competitive business environment. Abu Ghazaleh highlighted Aqaba's competitive advantages, which have made it a leading investment hub and reflect investors' confidence in Jordan's business environment.The minister explained that the fiscal and legislative incentives offered by the special economic zone enhance Aqaba's attractiveness. These include a corporate income tax capped at 5 percent of net profits, full customs exemptions, exemption from sales tax on final goods and services, additional incentives for companies operating in logistics centers, and flexible customs procedures that facilitate trade and investment.Abu Ghazaleh pointed out that Aqaba hosts promising investment sectors offering strategic growth opportunities, including the industrial sector; information and communications technology (ICT); tourism, which reinforces Aqaba's position as a global destination; and the logistics services sector, which strengthens its role as a regional hub and a major artery for trade and investment.He added that Aqaba is not only Jordan's maritime gateway but also a fully integrated economic hub capable of attracting quality investments and creating success stories that demonstrate the kingdom's ability to compete regionally and globally.The minister reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to supporting local investors, addressing their concerns, and overcoming challenges, emphasizing that local investment forms the solid foundation for sustainable economic development.