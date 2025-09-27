Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait's Auto Racer Al-Dhafiri 3Rd In Qatar Rally


2025-09-27 03:05:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti car racer Dhari Al-Dhafiri of the Inspire Club on Saturday came third in Class-2 category and the seventh in the general classification of the fourth round of Qatar desert rally.
In remarks to KUNA, Al-Dhafiri said he was elated with "this achievement," affirming that he along with his compatriot, Khaled Al-Dhafiri, has always been prepared for such a long distance race.
The rally comprises six rounds beginning on February 15 and ending on December 6.
The participating racers represent Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman, the UAE, Senegal, Ireland, Lithuania, Britain, France and San Marino. (end)
