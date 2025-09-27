Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Al-Shabab Beats Fahaheel In Zain Soccer Tourney


2025-09-27 03:05:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- Al-Shabab beat Fahaheel 1-0 on Saturday in a match played as part of Zain soccer premier league.
Al-Shabab uplifted its score to seven points, ranking fourth, while Fahaheel has three, ranking seventh. (end)
sad


MENAFN27092025000071011013ID1110119208

