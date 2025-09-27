Leaders Across Political Spectrum Condole Stampede In TN's Karur

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 27 (IANS) Condolences poured in from across the country over the tragic stampede at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur, where at least 36 people were killed and more than 60 others injured on Saturday.

The tragedy occurred when a section of the huge crowd surged forward as Vijay was addressing his supporters.

Several people collapsed in the crush before rescue teams and ambulances could move in.

BJP President and Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, in a post on X, said he was "deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the tragic stampede in Karur district of Tamil Nadu".

He extended his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

"May God grant courage and strength to all those impacted by this tragedy," he wrote.

Congress General Secretary and Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said she was "heartbroken by the tragic stampede in Karur".

Offering prayers for the stampede victims, she urged Congress workers in the region to assist the injured and help the aggrieved families alongside the state authorities.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed shock and sorrow, calling it an "unfortunate and tragic stampede at a political rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur, which claimed the lives of several innocent people".

He extended condolences and urged Congress workers to ensure timely relief and medical assistance.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said he was "deeply anguished to hear about the tragic accident in Karur", and prayed for peace to the departed souls and strength to their families.

"Om Shanti," he wrote in his message on X.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a judicial probe into the incident and Rs 10 lakh as financial compensation to each bereaved family, along with Rs 1 lakh for the injured victims.

He directed senior Ministers and top officials to oversee rescue and treatment of the victims and is expected to meet survivors and families of the deceased in Karur.

Rescue and medical teams continue to work at the Karur Government Hospital and other facilities where many victims are under critical care.

The death toll may rise as some injured remain in intensive care unit.